Insider Selling: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,260. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $2,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

