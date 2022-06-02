Insider Selling: Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,780.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$17,630.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$56,040.42.

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00.

Shares of Urbana stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.51. Urbana Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$4.21.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

