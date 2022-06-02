Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

ZM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $107.65. 4,698,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,947. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.