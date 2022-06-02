Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 79.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

