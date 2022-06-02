International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon Sells 629 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40.

IFF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

