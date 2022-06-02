Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 166.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 273,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

