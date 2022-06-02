Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
