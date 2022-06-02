Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 153,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,027. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

