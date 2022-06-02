Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 66,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,641. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

