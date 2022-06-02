Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE VCV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,577. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the period.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

