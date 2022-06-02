Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 38,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $2,258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.