Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 38,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
