Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.34.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
