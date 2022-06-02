Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,733. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

