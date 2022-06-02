Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 199,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,794. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

