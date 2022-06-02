Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

VKQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

