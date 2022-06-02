Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 50,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

