Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

IQI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. 149,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,905. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

