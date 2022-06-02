Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 464,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

