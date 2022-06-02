Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 464,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $4.53.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
