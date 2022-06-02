Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

VGM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 82,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,363. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

