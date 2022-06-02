Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

VTN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,661. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

