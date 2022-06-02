Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of IIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 101,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.