Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 101,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

