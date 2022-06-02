INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) (OTC:IVTBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) (OTC:IVTBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IVTBF stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. INVESTMENT AB LATOUR has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $37.19.
