Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 2nd (BIVI, BKU, BLZE, BSET, BSGM, BVRDF, CAMT, CATC, CD, CEVA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 2nd:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get BioVie Inc alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a market perform rating.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.