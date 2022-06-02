Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 2nd (CAE, DSGX, ENGH, JWEL, LB, STLC, VET, WSP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 2nd:

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $95.00 to $84.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.75 to C$46.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$200.00 to C$190.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$180.00 to C$182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

