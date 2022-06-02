Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.

5/16/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

5/13/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

5/5/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

5/3/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$27.50.

5/3/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

CIXX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 123.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 72,072 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in CI Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CI Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CI Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

