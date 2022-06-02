Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (LON: HSX):

5/30/2022 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Hiscox had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 895 ($11.32) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.01) to GBX 895 ($11.32). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,067 ($13.50) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,027 ($12.99) to GBX 1,067 ($13.50). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($14.89) to GBX 1,159 ($14.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 912 ($11.54). The company had a trading volume of 374,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 948.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 918.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.68).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,126.75). Also, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($189,220.39).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

