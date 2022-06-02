Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM):

5/27/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $185.00.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $150.00.

5/24/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $198.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from the enhancement of e-commerce channel and real estate optimization strategies. Also, emphasis on its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies bode well. The company remains on track to invest nearly $350 million in the business in fiscal 2022, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days. However, supply chain woes, material and labor shortages, capacity limitations and high advertising costs remain headwinds. During the fiscal fourth quarter, its Vietnam facility shutdown largely impacted the home furnishings business for children.”

5/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $155.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $138.00.

5/6/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating.

4/12/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.84. 6,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

