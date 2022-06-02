Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WSP Global (TSE: WSP):
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perforn” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.
- 5/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$146.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
See Also
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.