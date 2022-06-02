Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WSP Global (TSE: WSP):

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perforn” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.

5/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$146.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55.

Get WSP Global Inc alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.