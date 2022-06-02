Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hippo (HIPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hippo (NYSE: HIPO) recently:

6/2/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/26/2022 – Hippo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2022 – Hippo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2022 – Hippo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2022 – Hippo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/5/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. "

4/5/2022 – Hippo had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.40 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HIPO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,919. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

