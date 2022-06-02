Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

