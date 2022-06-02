Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.45. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELYS. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.