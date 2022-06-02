Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

