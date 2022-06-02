Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ping Identity Put Options (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.

PING opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

