Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVTA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 428,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Invitae has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $816.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

