INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 138,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

INVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.