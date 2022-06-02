Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPSEY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($94.62) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Ipsen from €112.00 ($120.43) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

IPSEY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $32.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

