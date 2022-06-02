IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $15,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

