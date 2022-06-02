iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter.

