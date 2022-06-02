iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

SHY opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,064,000 after buying an additional 1,745,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

