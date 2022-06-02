iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.68 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

