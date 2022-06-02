iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

IEF stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.