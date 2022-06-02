iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of USIG opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter.

