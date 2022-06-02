iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.82 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,261,000 after purchasing an additional 392,851 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter.

