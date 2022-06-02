iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.60 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

