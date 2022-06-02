iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

