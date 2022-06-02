iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 102,303 shares in the last quarter.

