iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

FALN opened at $26.29 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

