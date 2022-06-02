iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GNMA)

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

GNMA stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $50.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

