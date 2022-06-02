iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

IBTD opened at $25.05 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.