iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

