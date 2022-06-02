iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
IBTH opened at $23.22 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
